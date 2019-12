PETALING JAYA: Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) has rubbished claims that Cabinet ministers are given RM5,700 in parking allowances each month, as part of their monthly income.

The Foreign Minister said as far as he was concerned, there was no such allowance, after an undated newspaper cutting detailing the monthly salary of ministers began making rounds on social media.

“Minister’s parking allowance? Please kindly explain. Because to my knowledge, such a thing does not exist,” he said in response to a Twitter posting by @1Obefiend (or Effi Saharudin).

“The information (on the newspaper) is false,” Saifuddin added.

Effi has since deleted his post as he was unsure of the credibility of the said news report.

In the newspaper clipping that went viral, it was alleged that Cabinet ministers were entitled to a basic salary of RM14,900 and various allowances for entertainment, housing, parking, among others, at RM10,500, RM10,800 and RM5,700 respectively.

Other perks and privileges include an MP allowance of RM10,650, a fully sponsored holiday once a year, and free utility bills.

The report, in Bahasa Malaysia, claimed that it obtained the breakdown of the ministers’ salary and allowances through information that went viral on the internet.

The viral posting came in the wake of an announcement by the government that it would cut the Critical Services Incentive Payment (BIPK), a special allowance to attract and retain skilled workers in professions deemed vital to the country’s development.

The move courted controversy, with the many Malaysians and even some ministers claiming it was backward thinking and would push talents way from the public sector.

Many have instead urged Cabinet ministers to take a pay or allowance cut out of their already high monthly income.