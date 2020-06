PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah rejected the invitation of Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to join Muafakat Nasional - the co-operation between PAS and Umno - but said the invitation showed an open-heartedness in the co-operation between the two parties.

The Minister of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM), who is also Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament (MP), said he was personally bound through an understanding with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I can only say thank you to him but more than that, I cannot comment,“ he said when asked by reporters about the invitation which was made by Ahmad Zahid today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid was reported to have said that Muafakat Nasional was open to accept Bersatu or any Independent MP including Saifuddin.

Saifuddin was met by reporters after presenting his 100-Day Report Card in spearheading KKMM, here, today.

Saifuddin left Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) on Feb 24, following the sacking of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin from the party. — Bernama