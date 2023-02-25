Saifuddin: Temporary walkway to be built for travellers comfort

PADANG BESAR: The government, through Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) will build a temporary fenced walkway connecting the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex to the KTM railway station in Padang Besar.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government had given its approval for the route for the convenience of the public especially travellers. The pedestrian bridge connecting the railway station to the ICQS Complex was closed in September 2020 due to security reasons.

“RAC is now in the final stage of appointing a contractor for the project which is expected to cost RM300,000. Construction is expected to take about four months to complete,” he said to reporters after visiting the ICQS Complex in Padang Besar here today.

Also present was Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, Perlis State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad and state Immigration Department director Khairul Amin Taib.

He said Padang Besar is the second busiest entry point in the north after Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah and tourists’ arrival has reached more than one million post-Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the closure of the pedestrian bridge had inconvenienced travellers because they had to ride a taxi from the railway station to Padang Besar town.

“We hope with the construction of the temporary fenced walkway can facilitate the public and help revitalise the economy in Padang Besar,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said the project was a temporary measure as the government will be constructing a new pedestrian bridge, costing RM3 million, connecting the ICQS and the KTM railway station.

In another development, he said the Home Ministry had submitted an application to the Economy Ministry for infrastructure development at the Wang Kelian border but it has not received approval.

“The ministry has yet to make any decision on the reopening of the Wang Kelian free-flow zone but will instead decide if there is a plan to carry out infrastructure development work first because we want both to run simultaneously,” he added. - Bernama