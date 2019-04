NILAI: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has outlined three fundamentals to make the ministry’s enforcement division relevant and competitive.

They are the need for personnel to enhance knowledge, improve their enforcement skills and to have integrity.

“If all these three fundamentals are practiced, the enforcement division’s role and effectiveness can be improved,” he told reporters after opening the ministry’s Enforcement Day here today.

Also present were Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen and the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Muez Abd Aziz.

Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry’s enforcement officials did not deal only with complaints on price of goods from the public, but also online cheating, which was on the rise.

Hence, the need for the enforcement officers to equip themselves with knowledge on e-trade and online cheating, he added.

He said the ministry has 2,294 enforcement officers nationwide.

“With Malaysia’s population of 32 million people, the number of enforcement officers that we have is not enough. That is why we have to improve their skills,” he added.

He said the number of enforcement personnel would continue to be increased, with 100 additional personnel this year. — Bernama