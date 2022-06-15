Saifuddin to attend special Asean-India Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) will be undertaking a working visit to New Delhi, India, on June 15-17 to attend the Special Asean-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAIFMM).

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement Wednesday said the meeting, which will be held to commemorate 30 years of Asean-India relations, will provide an opportunity for Asean and India to review the progress of their cooperation and discuss future direction of its relations.

Saifuddin, together with other Asean Foreign Ministers, will also be attending the Delhi Dialogue XII.

Under the theme “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges in Indo-Pacific”, Saifuddin will be delivering his remarks at the Ministerial Panel on Thirty Years of Asean-India Relations of the Delhi Dialogue XII.

“India has been a long-term partner of Asean since 1992 with strong historical, cultural and civilisational linkages. The relations are premised on dynamic cooperation across the three pillars of Asean,“ the statement read.

Saifuddin’s working visit to India will demonstrate Malaysia’s commitment to further strengthening the Asean-India strategic partnership in strategic sectors including promoting a resilient post-Covid 19 pandemic recovery, it added.

Apart from participating in the SAIFMM, Wisma Putra said Saifuddin will also be having a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart.

“The bilateral meeting between both foreign ministers signifies the strong diplomatic relations between the two nations. Malaysia and India are ready to foster a stronger friendly long-standing relationship in pursuing our common shared desire for global peace, progress and prosperity,“ it said.

This will be the Foreign Minister’s maiden visit to India following his appointment on Aug 30, 2021.

This year marks 65 years of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and India. Both countries have been enjoying a strong bond of friendship forged through shared historical, cultural and social ties, said Wisma Putra. — Bernama