Saifuddin to call foreign ministers who can convince Israel to stop its aggression on Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) will personally call a few foreign ministers whom he thinks could play an active role in convincing the Israeli authorities to stop their aggression on Palestinians, as seen in the raid and clashes at the Al Aqsa mosque last Friday.

The minister said no one wants this situation to escalate, adding that Malaysia believed there were others in a better position to stop the Israeli atrocities.

“I will be writing officially to the secretary general of Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), and the United Nations (UN) and the president of UN Security Council (UNSC) tomorrow to help stop the Israeli aggression.

“We are a small country but will try talking to some people who are in the better position to work this out,“ he told a media conference after hosting the ‘buka puasa’ or breaking of fast event for the heads of the diplomatic missions and International organisations based in Kuala Lumpur here tonight.

Last Friday, at least 153 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers who raided the Al-Aqsa mosque compound after the dawn prayers.

The incident drew strong reaction from Palestinians who clashed the the soldiers and called on Islamic nations to safguard Al-Aqsa.

There were also fears the situation could escalate with Israelis stepping up aggression like seen in the aerial bombardment on Gaza from 10-21 May 2021, at least 250 Palestinians were killed and 1,900 injured.

On another matter, Saifuddin said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be attending the ASEAN-US special summit to be hosted by President Joe Biden which is scheduled to be held in Washington DC from 12-13 May.

Asked whether Myanmar should be represented at the summit, Saifuddin replied:” I don’t think Myanmar should be represented and I am not so sure if Washington is inviting the country. — Bernama