Saifuddin to continue exposing REE issue

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that the series of disclosures on the issue of rare earth elements (REE) will continue despite having received a legal notice from Kedah Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said it was due to the fact that there were a number of questions that he had raised that had not yet been answered by Muhammad Sanusi, which caused the confusion.

“For example, I said two personalities who happened to be Chinese nationals entered here with the facilitation given by the Menteri Besar to the Home Minister at that time.

“There is a letter and the result of the letter is that these two people entered and the record is that they held positions in Menteri Besar Kedah Incorporated (MBI) as their employer. He has to answer this first,“ he told reporters after attending the N.01 Seberang Jaya Pentas Anak Muda session here, yesterday.

Last Friday, Saifuddin confirmed that he had received a legal notice from Muhammad Sanusi regarding the REE issue and was ready to meet in court.

Meanwhile, when speaking at the ceremony, Saifuddin, who is also PKR secretary-general asked Penang voters not to attempt a change in the state election on August 12, by voting for a new political party.

“This is not an experiment. Focus on the development that has been brought by the Penang State Government for 15 years which also takes care of the welfare of the people, reassures foreign investors and maintains racial harmony,“ he said.

Pakatan Harapan secretary-general said victory in the Seberang Jaya seat is important because it would contribute one seat to the state government to continue to govern Penang.

In this state polls, the Seberang Jaya seat will witness a one-on-one clash between Johari Kassim of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Izhar Shah Arif Shah representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In GE14, Dr Afif Bahardin from PKR won the Seberang Jaya state seat with 16,014 votes, beating Abu Bakar Sidekh Zainul Abidin (BN) who got 8,593 votes and Ahmad Rafaei Rashid (PAS) with 5,540 votes. - Bernama