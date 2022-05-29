Saifuddin undertakes 8-day official visit to Sweden, Denmark and Norway

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) will undertake an official visit to Sweden, Denmark and Norway from May 29 to June 5.

The visit to the Scandinavian countries will provide opportunities for the Foreign Minister to meet his counterparts and discuss the way forward in strengthening the long-standing multifaceted cooperation between Malaysia and the respective countries.

This visit will also provide an avenue for Malaysia to further discuss and exchange views concerning the post-Covid-19 cooperation, ASEAN cooperation as well as the inter-regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

During his visit to Sweden from May 29 to 31, the Foreign Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, the First Deputy Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, Åsa Lindestam; and the Members of the Swedish Committee on Foreign Affairs.

He will also participate in a Roundtable Discussion to be held at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), as well as scheduled to meet the government linked agencies, the statement read.

In Denmark on June 1 and 2, Saifuddin will be meeting Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, the Secretary General of the Nordic Council, Kristina Háfoss, as well as an engagement session with the Committee Members of Malaysia Denmark Association.

Saifuddin is also scheduled to speak at the Asia House, Copenhagen, a renowned establishment that has historically hosted numerous personalities from all over the world.

During his visit to Norway from June 3 to 5, the Foreign Minister will meet Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt, as well as holding meetings with the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence of the Norwegian Parliament, the Delegation to the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership, and meet the Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Olav Njølstad.

While in Stockholm and Oslo, Saifuddin will also be hosting the Keluarga Malaysia reception. — Bernama