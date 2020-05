KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) wants to evaluate his ministry’s success from the fundamental aspects that include knowledge culture practices, orientation ideas and futuristic thinking.

He also called on the ministry’s staff to adapt the knowledge culture practices based on three principles, namely, to put knowledge and scholars at the highest level; continuous studying and sharing knowledge; and all decisions and actions should be based on knowledge.

The staff were also reminded that all works should be driven by ideas which were divided into four stages, namely, existing ideas, ideas currently being developed, ideas under deliberation, and ideas that need to be anticipated, he said.

“We need to be practical and to implement the existing ideas and those that currently being developed.

“For example, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry has been appointed to lead the digital economy initiative as a national agenda by working alongside the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Malaysian Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) as its focal point,” he said this in his Merentas Ruang posting entitled Memacu Kecendekiaan dalam Masyarakat (Inculcating Intelligence in Society) on his official Facebook account today.

“Memacu Kecendekiaan dalam Masyarakat is the ministry’s new goal. Intelligence here means a society which is capable of acquiring and utilising knowledge and skills in line with the ministry’s vision, to create a connected, informed, creative and digital culture.

In this regard, Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP, said the country’s future depends on the ability of the ministry’s staff to work on ideas which currently under deliberation and those that need to be anticipated.

He further stressed that staff should have futuristic mindset, for example, by following, and possibly influencing, the future thinking of science and technology.

“This includes questions about industries and technologies in the next 20 to 30 years. Hopefully, by then there will be an intelligence society being established which is equally rich in cultures,” he said. — Bernama