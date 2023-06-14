Saifuddin: Zahid given special permission to visit Najib in prison

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s visit to Kajang Prison to see former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak received special approval from the director-general of Prisons.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the visit was carried out in accordance with Rule 86, Section 10, Prison Regulations 2000.

Saifuddin explained that the rule states that relationships between prisoners and their relatives and friends should be allowed, subject to any necessary restrictions for the maintenance of order in the prison as well as for the prevention of crime.

“Regulation 86 provides the authority to grant the special permission to the director-general of Prisons or the Minister of Home Affairs.

“The director-general of Prisons informed me. That is the procedure, there is no problem, the important thing is that he notified me,“ he said at a press conference in the lobby of the Parliament Building, today.

Commenting further, Saifuddin said Ahmad Zahid’s action of bringing the former UMNO president’s favourite food during the visit should also not be disputed.

He said, Rule 99 in the same rule allows visitors to bring in food from outside if they get the permission of the prison officer on duty at the time.

“I also want to mention that the allegation that he (Ahmad Zahid) brought an electronic device is incorrect.

“The visit was held in the presence of Prison Officers who have the authority to make the decision at that time. 30 minutes or 40 minutes depending on the discretion of the officer on duty,“ he said.

Last Saturday, Ahmad Zahid when delivering the president’s closing speech at the 2023 UMNO General Assembly, revealed that he had met and had breakfast with the favourite food of the former Pekan MP when he visited Najib in Kajang Prison.

The visit caught the attention of several lawyers who asked the Prisons Department to explain if it was a form of special treatment given to Najib or Ahmad Zahid, or if it was done according to the established procedure. - Bernama