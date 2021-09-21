Sajat: Police to conduct thorough investigation - Bukit Aman

RAWANG: Police will conduct a thorough investigation on the case involving cosmetic entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamarul Zaman or Nur Sajat (pix) who escaped to Thailand, including claims that he was assisted by other individuals.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the findings of the investigation and information would also be handed over to relevant authorities to determine the best way to curb anyone from sneaking in or out of the country’s borders.

“We do not want the same incident involving Nur Sajat (Muhammad Sajjad) to happen again,” he said at a news conference here, today.

Abdul Jalil said Muhammad Sajjad had also been charged by the authorities in Thailand over immigration offences but he had applied for refugee status from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

“They (UNHCR) are working to allow him to be considered as a refugee in Thailand,” he said.

Abdul Jalil said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was working with the Foreign Ministry and the Attorney-General’s Chambers on the process of extraditing Muhammad Sajjad to Malaysia.

“It is up to the respective parties to give the power to the police to bring him back through the Malaysian and international legal process. We advise Muhammad Sajjad to return home to face his court cases,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that PDRM was applying for an extradition order of Muhammad Sajjad from the authorities in Thailand.

He is sought by the authorities after the Shah Alam Syariah High Court issued an arrest warrant against him on Feb 23 for failing to attend proceedings over a charge of dressing as a woman.

He is also required by the police to attend proceedings at Ampang Jaya Court over a fraud case involving MyKad details.

-Bernama