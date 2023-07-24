Salahuddin among key figures in establishment of Amanah

PONTIAN: The late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub was one of the important figures who played a role in the establishment of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) in Johor, said Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan.

Recalling his memories with the deputy president of Amanah, he said the two of them had previously led and built the Islamic struggle in Johor as early as 1983.

“Too many happy and sad moments we have faced together to introduce PAS in the Malay Umno community in Umno’s birthplace, Johor.

“But in the end we left PAS and established Parti Amanah Negara in 2015,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Aminolhuda, who described Salahuddin as an excellent leader, said that after the 14th General Election (GE14), Salahuddin was appointed Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister.

“After GE15, he was appointed as the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister. He had a huge responsibility because this ministry takes care of the essential needs of the people, especially B40.

“Salahuddin had worked earnestly to ensure that these essential items can be enjoyed by the people at a reasonable price,“ he added.

Aminolhuda also prayed that Salahuddin would be granted ‘husnul khatimah’ and rewarded by Allah SWT.

“I pray for his soul to be placed among the faithful and pious,” he said.

Salahuddin died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar at 9.23 pm yesterday (Sunday) after undergoing surgery due to brain haemorrhage. He was 61. - Bernama