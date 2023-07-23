Salahuddin Ayub in stable condition, being monitored by medical team: Dr Zaliha

ALOR SETAR: Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has shared that Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) is in stable condition and being monitored by a medical team at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here.

“Alhamudlillah, let’s give his family some privacy. Looks like his condition is stable... only that we should pray for the best and may he have a speedy recovery, Insya-Allah.

“I ask that we give some privacy to his family members so they can be together with Datuk Seri (Salahuddin),“ she said after visiting Salahuddin at the hospital’s intensive care unity tonight.

She also invited Malaysians to pray for Salahuddin’s recovery.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin’s press secretary Syakirin Husnal appealed to all parties to stop spreading and believing rumors regarding the minister’s health condition.

“His current condition is confirmed by his neurosurgeon. Still breathing and his heart is still functioning,” she said in a statement. - Bernama