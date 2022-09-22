Salahuddin Ayub is new Johor PH chairman

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has been appointed the new Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman.

Salahuddin, who is also Pulai MP and Simpang Jeram assemblyman, will be assisted by three deputies, namely state Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong.

Faizul Salleh (Amanah) will hold the post as Johor Pakatan secretary, S. Gopalakrishnan (PKR) as its treasurer while Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (DAP) is information chief.

“Johor Pakatan Harapan held a meeting recently to discuss the state PH leadership structure, especially since PKR has now concluded its annual congress and party elections.

“From this meeting, Johor PH decided that Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub will be the Johor PH chairman,” the joint statement read. - Bernama