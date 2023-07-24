Salahuddin Ayub laid to rest

PONTIAN: The remains of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub were laid to rest at the Jalan Sulong Muslim cemetery in Serkat, here, at around noon today.

Funeral prayers for Salahuddin were performed five times by different groups of people at the Masjid Jamek Dato’ Haji Noh Gadot, including the ones led by his eldest son Iskandar Zulkarnain, 37 and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Thousands of people comprising politicians, friends and relatives, as well as the general public, attended the funeral of the minister who had been so dedicated to helping alleviate the burden of the people, especially the cost of living.

Also present to pay their last respects to Salahuddin were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek and Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Senator Fuziah Salleh.

Salahuddin, 61, breathed his last at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, at 9.23 pm on Sunday after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

The deputy president of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) leaves behind his wife Datin Seri Fatimah Taha, four sons and two daughters. - Bernama