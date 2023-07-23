Salahuddin Ayub passes away at 61 (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) passed away today at age 61 after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Salahuddin’s passing was confirmed by his daughter, Fatihah Salahuddin on her Facebook post.

“It saddens us to inform you that our family head, Salahuddin Ayub, has returned to his maker at 9:23pm.” she wrote.

The Amanah deputy president died at the Sultan Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah.

The politician was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after he was reported to be feeling nauseated and had been vomiting.

A check up showed that he was suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

The politician leaves behind a wife and six children.

Bernama quoted Salahuddin’s press secretary, Syakirin Husnal statement saying that Salahuddin’s remains will be taken to his mother’s home in Kampung Serkat (Kopi Tenggek), Tanjung Piai and the Minister’s Office will provide further information regarding funeral arrangements soon.

He added that the deceased’s family would like to express their utmost appreciation and gratitude to everyone for their prayers and condolences.

“They also wish to thank all the doctors and staff of the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, Kedah,” he said.