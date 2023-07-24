Salahuddin Ayub’s remains arrive in Senai, taken to Tg Piai home

KULAI: The remains of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub arrived at the Senai International Airport, near here, at 2.30 am today.

Onboard the special flight from Alor Setar were his wife Datin Seri Fatimah Taha and Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat was among those at the airport to receive the body.

The hearse carrying the body to the residence of Salahuddin’s mother, Aminah Abdullah, 83, in Kampung Serkat (Kopi Tenggek), Tanjung Piai in Pontian, was escorted by Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry vehicles.

Salahuddin’s remains will then be brought to his residence in Jalan Adil, near there, and to Masjid Jamek Dato’ Haji Noh Gadot in Serkat thereafter.

Meanwhile, a sombre atmosphere was felt as family members and friends started gathering at Aminah’s residence from midnight.

Salahuddin died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar at 9.23 pm yesterday (Sunday) after undergoing surgery due to brain haemorrhage. He was 61.

The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president leaves behind Fatimah and six children - four boys and two girls. - Bernama