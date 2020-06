KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub (pix) today denied that he and several other leaders of the party will be joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) soon as claimed by certain quarters.

Salahuddin, who is Pulai Member of Parliament, said he would take legal action against those responsible for initiating and spreading the false news.

“It is a cheap allegation that will not affect the effort or commitment of Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama