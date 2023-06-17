Salahuddin: Govt may re-introduce discount card for IPT students

PARIT: The government is considering re-introducing a discount card for students of higher education institutes (IPT) in an effort to reduce their burden and for the welfare of the group.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said discussions will be held with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) regarding the matter soon.

“This is because it is outside my jurisdiction but the idea can be extended as many Rahmah (aid) programmes are implemented for these students such as food menu priced under RM5.

“These programmes are held to make it easier for them to get food at their universities and there is even a “food bank’ for those who need to get certain items for free,” he said at the Rahmah Tour Programme press conference after a townhall session with the people at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Perak branch campus in Seri Iskandar here.

Previously, the 1Malaysia Student Discount Card (KDS1M) was designed to function as a debit, ATM and discount card for IPT students, where they get discounts of up to 60 per cent on various products.

In the meantime, Salahuddin said the government also plans to continue the Rahmah Sale in all 600 state constituencies across the country on a rotating basis to help reduce the cost of living for the people.

“We can hold the sale in each parliamentar constituency twice a month. It gives a lot of relief to the people because we sell most of the items such as whole chicken at subsidised prices,” he said.-Bernama