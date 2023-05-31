Salahuddin: JER offers savings of up to 30% on essential items

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ehsan Rahmah Mega Sale (JER) programme, carried out for the first time involving a collaboration between the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Selangor government, offers savings of up to 30 per cent on the price of essential items.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said JER focuses on sales of seven types of basic necessities, namely chicken, rice, eggs, cooking oil, fish, sugar and frozen meat.

He told this to reporters after launching the programme at the Ampang Jaya Multipurpose Hall here today. Also present was Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

At the programme here today, chicken (weighing 1.6 kg to 2 kg) is sold for RM10 each, fish for RM6 per 900 grammes, meat RM10 (900g), eggs RM10 per tray, rice RM10 (5kg); cooking oil RM25 (5kg) and sugar RM2.50 (1kg).

The JER programme is a rebranding of the Rahmah Sales and Ehsan Rakyat Sales programmes to increase impact and will benefit more people in Selangor.

Meanwhile, a housewife, Maryam Hassan, 61, thanked the government for organising the programme, describing it as a good initiative to help the B40 group in Selangor.

“I always attend this programme because it offers goods at a cheap price. It helps me save a lot. This programme should be maintained,“ she said.

Meanwhile, a contractor Jimhaidi Arif, 53, said the programme helped him to save on his household expenses.

“Perhaps, there should be more items, like vegetables and other perishable goods,” he said. -Bernama