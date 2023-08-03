Salahuddin: McDonald’s Menu Rahmah is proof food is not low-class

PETALING JAYA: McDonald’s Malaysia today launched the Menu Rahmah to enable all Malaysians to enjoy McDonald’s meals for as low as RM5 at more than 300 branches nationwide.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the initiative by the leading fast food restaurant proved that Menu Rahmah was not a low-class menu only for the B40 group, as claimed by some quarters.

“I am confident that this company will not compromise in ensuring that the food is of good quality,“ he said after launching the menu here today.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s Malaysia vice-president and chief marketing officer Melati Abdul Hai said the restaurant offers three options for the menu, namely chicken burger, chicken porridge and McEgg, each with a cup of iced lemon tea,

“We are happy to be able to support and provide the Rahmah Menu to help ease the burden on the people in dealing with the rising cost of living.

“This is also our effort to be close with the community and to attract more customers from various backgrounds to enjoy our meals together,“ she said.

In conjunction with the launch of the budget-friendly menu, McDonald’s announced its special Ramadan menu, namely the Chicken Foldover and Meat Foldover, which will be available at all McDonald’s outlets from today.

At the event today, McDonald’s treated orphans from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam Peribadi Mulia in Kajang.

McDonald’s is also having a 30-Day Ramadan promotion where customers can enjoy various promotions and attractive rewards through the McDonald’s application during the fasting month. - Bernama