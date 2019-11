KUALA LUMPUR: Ministers can give out cash assistance to the rakyat at any time they deem appropriate, even if it coincides with a by-election campaigning period, according to Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister said this is the prerogative of the Cabinet members, and those who felt otherwise could bring the matter up to the court’s attention.

He was responding to Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) who had questioned the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s decision to promise cash aid to fishermen in Tanjung Piai and not wait until after the by-election was completed there.

“We, ministers, want to give it at this moment, because as ministers, we can give it at any time we want,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

“I don’t care what others might say, but when the fishermen benefits, so will the rakyat. As a responsible government, we will give assistance to those who are entitled. If you feel this is against election laws, then you can raise the matter up and let the court.”

Salahuddin said it would not be right for a government to hold off assistance that could help uplift the lives of its citizens.

“The same applies to the issue of jetties. If they are dilapidated, do we wait until they are destroyed before we build them new ones?” he said, adding that it was PH’s Tanjung Piai incumbent Datuk Md Farid Md Rafik who made the promise to give out assistance to fishermen before he died on Sept 21, triggering the by-election.

Salahuddin added that it would only be considered unlawful if the government had given out cash assistance and asked that they vote for them in return.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal had on Wednesday announced that 1,513 fishermen in southern Johor, including 544 from Tanjung Piai, would receive a special aid of RM1,000 each beginning next week from the state.

Meanwhile, Bersih 2.0 expressed disappointment the announcement of the cash aid, saying while it was not illegal to fish for votes from fishermen, “it is clearly unethical to use tax-payers’ money to win elections”.