Salahuddin: More textile entrepreneurs to be involved in Jualan Rahmah

KUALA LUMPUR: More engagement sessions will be carried out with textile industry players under the Payung Rahmah initiative so that they can offer outfits priced at up to 20 per cent lower than existing cheap sale prices.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that besides baju raya (raya attire) for the festive season, others that can be offered through the programme included school uniforms so as to provide relief for the people faced with the rising cost of living.

“The price of textiles sold under the Jualan Rahmah initiative must be lower than the sales promotion offered throughout the year. So, I hope more textile industry players will step forward.

“... if in terms of Menu Rahmah, we already have. Just like the university students already have Kafe Rahmah. So, maybe tomorrow they may be other Rahmah packages, for example, engagement and wedding ceremonies,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after the launch of the Jualan Rahmah Baju Raya Jakel, here, today that was also attended by his deputy, Fuziah Salleh, and Jakel Group managing director Datuk Seri Mohamed Faroz Mohamed Jakel.

Salahuddin said that so far, besides Jakel, Mydin supermarket also offered Jualan Rahmah for baju raya, which has received an encouraging response.

According to him, what was most pleasing was that despite offering cheaper prices, the industry players never compromised on the quality of the products offered under the initiative.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Faroz said they offered baju raya under the initiative, involving all Jakel chains nationwide, with discounts of at least 30 per cent to 40 per cent.

“For example, the Nabil Ahmad and Aaron Aziz editions of the baju raya Melayu, whose fabric quality is at a premium price of around RM300, are usually sold at a promotional price of between RM200 to RM250.

“However, under the Jualan Rahmah Baju Raya Jakel, the price of a pair of baju Melayu has been fixed at RM149, together with samping and shirt buttons,” he said. - Bernama