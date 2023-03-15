Salahuddin: MPs should present their facts accurately before speaking

PETALING JAYA: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) had called for the members of Parliament to present their facts accurately before passing down statements in the august house.

The Amanah deputy president said that members of Parliament have to be held accountable for statements made in the Dewan Rakyat.

“To all MPs regardless of bloc: if you’re not sure, don’t just make accusations or allegations. Parliament is not a coffee shop. You must be responsible for everything you say,” he reportedly told the media today.

Salahuddin’s comments came after Kuantan MP Wan Razali Wan Nor’s claim of the recent women’s march held in Kuala Lumpur containing pro-lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) elements on March 14 in which Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul told Wan Razali to retract his statement.

“The Speaker asked him (Wan Razali) if he was sure (about the pro-LGBT allegation) and he said he was not. If you’re not sure, then don’t say anything,“ Salahuddin said

Meanwhile, a statement by the women’s march organising committee said it’s purpose was to bring the public together to call for gender equality, justice and an end to all forms of discrimination against women and girls.

In the march, participants sought for the ban of child marriages, protection of bodily autonomy and the freedom to choose by the government, implement constitutional and legislative reform in acheiving gender equality, equal political participation of marginalised genders at all levels of governance and ensuring decent work standards and livable wages.