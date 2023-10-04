Salahuddin: No increase in meat prices

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has denied rumours of an increase in the price of imported meat in the market.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said thus far, goods under the price control of the KPDN, such as eggs, chicken and imported meat, have not experienced any price increase.

“Go to any shop, the price of imported beef and buffalo meat is still under control, which is priced at RM18 to RM21 per kilogramme (kg) depending on the grade.

“Regarding the price of local beef, we do not control the price. This means that there are local people, especially those residing in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, who do not buy (imported meat) and choose to buy local beef,” he told reporters, after launching the Bakul Rahmah and flagging off of the 99 SpeedMart trucks, here today.

He said that the price of local beef shows stability, which is RM37.96 per kg from Nov 2022 until now.

However, Salahuddin urged members of the public to file a complaint immediately in the event of an increase in the price of imported meat at any premises.

He added that KPDN will also announce the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP), in conjunction with Aidilfitri on Wednesday (April 12).

Meanwhile, he said that KPDN aims to distribute 130,000 units of food baskets under Bakul Rahmah initiative nationwide until July.

“Thus far, we have managed to collect approximately 80,000 Bakul Rahmah, and a total of 40,000 have been distributed in phase one, while the remainder will be distributed before Aidilfitri to ensure that the poor are not left behind.

“In phase two, we will reach the target of approximately 130,000 households until July, which means that by then we would have helped one hundred per cent of the (hardcore poor) households,” he said. - Bernama