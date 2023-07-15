Salahuddin: Payung Rahmah initiative has helped over a million people

JOHOR BAHRU: The Payung Rahmah initiative introduced by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in April has helped over a million people in this country, especially those from the low-income group (B40) and the hardcore poor.

Its minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the ministry is currently planning a Rahmah Economic Plan to evolve various programmes specifically for the target groups to help reduce living costs.

“This plan will complement the Payung Rahmah initiative and is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the beginning of August,“ he said after officiating the launch of the Payung Rahmah Initiative with Zero Healthcare Sdn Bhd at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru here today.

The Pulai MP said Zero Healthcare, a company that manufactures Malaysian-branded health equipment such as massage machines, running machines and gym equipment, is offering discounts of up to 35 per cent and purchases in fixed instalments.

“This is a positive development for those who care deeply about their health to obtain a machine at affordable prices. I hope more healthcare industry players come forward to contribute to the Payung Rahmah initiative,“ he said.

Under the Payung Rahmah initiative, Zero Healthcare is offering two products, the massage chair machine at the price of RM1,999 compared to the original price of RM2,999, and the treadmill at RM899 compared to the original price of RM2,988.

On approval given to 37 companies to import 285,700 metric tonnes of refined white sugar this year, Salahuddin said there was nothing wrong as it was a normal practice.

“The important thing is that we help these companies solve their problems, including foreign employment issues. After all, so far, the price of coarse and fine sugar is still RM2.85 and RM2.95 respectively,“ he said.

Media outlets reported yesterday that the ministry had issued a statement that the approval was a proactive step to ensure sugar supply stability by simplifying the approval process.

Salahuddin also said that his ministry provided assurances to address complaints of sugar shortages within a few hours to ensure that consumers do not face sugar supply problems even if they live in rural areas.

“I admit that sometimes there is a lack of supply in some locations, for example in Johor Bahru, Alor Setar (Kedah) or Limbang (Sarawak), so continue to lodge a report to KPDN and we will try to provide supplies within a few hours,“ he said. - Bernama