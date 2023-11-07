Salahuddin: Payung Rahmah initiative stabilises inflation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Payung Rahmah initiative carried out by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has proven to be successful in stabilising inflation at a low level.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the easing inflation trend for food away from home was also contributed by the introduction of the Menu Rahmah on Jan 31.

“The easing inflation in May 2023 was mainly contributed by the fall in food and non-alcoholic beverages index which dropped to 5.9 per cent from 6.3 per cent in April 2023.

“The food at home moderating further to 4.3 per cent compared to five per cent in April 2023 while food away from home inflation declined to 8.1 per cent in May this year compared to 9.6 per cent in November 2022,“ he said in a statement today.

To date, there are 2,922 Menu Rahmah operators throughout the country and 290 Menu Siswa Rahmah (formerly known as kafe Rahmah) operators in public universities and polytechnics.

