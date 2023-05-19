Salahuddin: Premium white sugar in green packaging not marketed yet

PUTRAJAYA: ‘Gula Super’ or premium white sugar in green packaging that went viral on social media recently is not marketed in Malaysia yet, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

In a statement today, he said MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd (MSM) and Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR) confirmed that sugar in that grade has not been produced and marketed.

Salahuddin said the introduction of any new product of sugar in the market must first be approved by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) because sugar is a controlled item as provided under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The premium sugar product went viral on social media and is said to be sold at a price of RM4.60 per kg.

On the rumours on the price of white sugar, Salahuddin said a kilogramme of refined white sugar still follows the current retail control price of RM2.85/kg (raw sugar) and RM2.95/kg (refined sugar).

Meanwhile, he said Ops Manis, which was carried out from May 3 to 17 to identify the causes and solutions of sugar shortage in several states, had shown very positive developments.

“This is proven when the states affected by sugar supply disruptions have recovered almost 100 per cent and this is also reported in the mainstream media and on social media platforms,“ he said.

Salahuddin said MSM and CSR have channelled sugar supply to their main wholesalers in the relevant states, adding both companies have given their assurance to tackle the supply shortage. -Bernama