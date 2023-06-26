Salahuddin: Rahmah Mobile Sales programme set to benefit more people

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rahmah Mobile Sales programme is one of the initiatives carried out by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to ensure that more people from the target groups benefit from the programme.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, said the programme gets full support from the industry in the form of vans, lorries or trailers used to sell essential goods to local communities.

“Through the Rahmah Mobile Sales programme, the ministry does not need to pay any fees for trailer usage, including for petrol or hiring drivers since this initiative is private-driven.

“All of these contribute to the success of this programme,” he told a press conference in Parliament today.

Elaborating, he said the ministry would look into expanding the Rahmah Mobile Sales programme to interior areas in the future.

Salahuddin said since June 16, the Rahmah Sales programme has been implemented in 640 state constituencies in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

“We focus on state constituencies so that we can reach out to more people in rural villages,” he said.

In addition to the Rahmah Mobile Sales programme, he said the Rahmah Sales programme was implemented through two more methods, namely in suitable premises such as supermarkets or hypermarkets as well as selected sites or community halls.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the ministry had not received any complaints about shortage in the supply of goods, including sugar, ahead of Hari Raya Aidiladha this week.

“There were complaints about sugar shortage in the last two or three weeks, but we dealt with it quickly. Usually, we can solve this problem within 24 hours.

“But as of this afternoon, we have not received any complaints about supply shortage and for seven days in a row, there have been no complaints about sugar shortage,” he said.-Bernama