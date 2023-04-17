Salahuddin: Retail sector players translate Rahmah concept well

JERTIH: Industry players, especially those in the retail sector not only translated the ‘Payung Rahmah’ initiative well but they also offered more than what the government had set out to do.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said players in the sector were seen to be more proactive in offering various packages especially with the festive season approaching.

He said that although the government has set 30 types of goods under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP), there are supermarkets that still offer lower prices for more than 50 items.

He said a survey carried out by KPDN at a big supermarket also revealed that there are up to 100 items being offered at Rahmah rates.

“In addition to the existing Rahmah packages, they also organised a Rahmah sale on their own initiative.

“Of course, we at KPDN are thankful to all the industry players who have adopted the Rahmah attitude well,” he said after attending the Kasih Ramadan Programme and SSM corporate tithe distribution here today.

At the ceremony, the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), donated RM50,00 in tithe contribution to 250 recipients.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said KPDN would not hesitate to take legal action against traders who do not abide by the price control scheme.

“We have given our advise, so if they still violate the regulations we have no choice but to take legal action. Therefore, I appeal to all traders to cooperate so that we can enjoy a harmonious Hari Raya.” he added. - Bernama