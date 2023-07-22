Salahuddin rushed to hospital after complaining of nausea, vomiting

KUALA LUMPUR: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub was rushed to hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah after experiencing nausea and vomiting yesterday.

The Minister's press secretary Nur Syakirin Husnal in a statement here today said Salahuddin was brought to the hospital at 10.15pm.

“Earlier, he complained of nausea and vomiting and was not able to attend a programme scheduled last night.

“The KPDN Minister’s Office will update on his health development from time to time,“ she said. -Bernama