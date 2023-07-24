Salahuddin’s demise a huge loss - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the death of domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub as a huge loss for him, personally, and for Salahuddin’s family.

Admitting to being affected by the sad news, the Prime Minister said the services of Salahuddin, who was also the Amanah deputy president, could not be materially repaid.

“He was known for his esteemed character, by both friends or foes. A strong figure who worked (hard), was trustworthy and responsible.

“Rest now, my friend,” he posted on Facebook tonight.

Anwar also prayed that Allah SWT will give his family patience and perseverance, and his soul be showered with mercy and placed among the pious.

Salahuddin passed away today at age 61 after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Salahuddin’s passing was confirmed by his daughter, Fatihah Salahuddin on her Facebook post.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his sadness over Salahuddin’s passing stating, “A cabinet member of the Unity Government whom I respect greatly, humble character, always committed and dedicated in carrying out his responsibilities.

“Until the end of his life, he was concerned and continued to fight for the well-being of the people. The country lost a great leader. Let’s pray together that Allah SWT will have mercy on him and give patience to the whole family over their loss,“ he said in a Facebook post.-Bernama