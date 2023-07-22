Salahuddin's press sec appeals to the public to stop speculating on his health status

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub’s (pix) press secretary, Nur Syakirin Husnal, appealed to the public to stop speculating on the minister’s health status to prevent confusion on the matter.

She said, Salahuddin underwent surgery at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar this morning, due to a brain hemorrhage.

“He is in the intensive care unit (ICU) and being monitored closely by the hospital’s medical team,” she said in a statement here today.

Syakirin said the Minister’s office will be issuing updates on his status from time to time.

The Minister’s Office also conveyed its gratitude for all the prayers for his wellbeing and the continuous support shown for Salahuddin, she said.

Earlier, Syakirin annouced that the Minister was rushed to the emergency ward at about 10.15 pm last night after he experienced a bout of nausea and vomiting, which was later diagnosed as brain hemorrhage by specialist doctors. -Bernama