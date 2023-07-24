Salahuddin’s remains to be buried in Johor at noon today

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub is expected to be laid to rest at his hometown in Pontian, Johor at 12pm today (July 24), at the Jalan Sulong Muslim Cemetery.

According to the minister’s press secretary, Syakirin Husnal reported by Bernama, Salahuddin’s remains would be at his mother’s home in Kampung Serkat, (Kopi Tenggek), Tanjung Piai, at 7am tomorrow for those who wish to pay their last respects.

Henceforth, the body will then be brought back to his residence at TL7, Jalan Adil, Serkat, Pontian, Johor at 10 am and followed by a funeral prayer at 11am at Masjid Jamek Dato’ Hj Noh Gadot, Serkat, Pontian.

Salahuddin passed away on Sunday night at age 61 after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage at the Sultan Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah.

His death was confirmed by his daughter, Fatihah Salahuddin on her Facebook post.

The politician who was Pulai MP was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after he was reported to be feeling nauseated and had been vomiting.

He was then diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage.