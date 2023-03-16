Salahuddin: Sufficient supply of vegetables, chickens, eggs ahead of Ramadan

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) expects the supply of wet goods, especially vegetables, chickens and eggs, to be under control and sufficient ahead of the Ramadan month.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said his ministry is always monitoring and collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) to ensure sufficient supply and, thus, act immediately should there be a supply crisis.

He said the monitoring of supply, especially involving vegetables in Cameron Highlands, which is one of the country’s suppliers, had been carried out after several vegetable farms in Johor, Pahang and Melaka were destroyed due to floods.

“Yesterday, a top KPDN official went to Cameron Highlands to ensure and monitor supply because it is one of the (country’s) biggest sources of supply... so far, we find everything under control,” he told the media after the launch of the Menu Rahmah at the Tea Garden, here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on the expected supply shortage of vegetables, chickens and eggs ahead of Ramadan.

Asked if any traders had raised the prices of these three items, he said, so far, they have not received any reports.

Meanwhile, on the issue of a small group of traders having stopped their sale of Menu Rahmah, the Pulai Member of Parliament said this is a non-compulsory initiative and all parties are welcome to take it up voluntarily. - Bernama