Salary scheme review: Give immediate approval to start task force

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) hopes that the Cabinet can immediately approve the proposal to start a task force to review the public service salary scheme.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat in a statement today said he hoped that the task force would not be given a long deadline to provide their findings to ensure that the findings are relevant to the current economic environment which is rapidly changing, significantly increasing the cost of living that are affecting all parties.

“Cuepacs is also ready to cooperate with this task force to provide a proper workers’ point of view. It is to ensure that the recommendations to be submitted later are accepted by the civil servants, who are the beneficiaries,“ he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government would review the public service salary scheme nationwide, to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting next week.

Adnan said Cuepacs proposed an RM180 annual salary increment, the first time-based promotion for the special acting position to be shortened to 10 years and the second time-based promotion to be reduced to eight years and to start the minimum civil service grade at Grade 19.

It also proposed raising the grade for administrative assistants and financial administrative assistants to Grade 29, increasing the COLA (cost-of-living-allowance) as well as the fixed housing allowance to RM450 and introducing a city allowance of RM500, among other things, he added.-Bernama