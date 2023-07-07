Salary scheme review: Proof of govt's commitment to improving life of civil servants

SEREMBAN: The government's decision to review the public service salary scheme as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today has been described as proof of the government's recognition of the role of civil servants, especially the support staff.

The decision has also been described as the Unity Government’s concern and commitment to ensuring the welfare of the more than one billion public servants in the country.

The Negeri Sembilan State Development Corporation deputy chief executive Rusmimah Mat Derus, 56, said she believed that civil servants fully support the government's efforts to improve the people's living standards by reviewing the salary scheme in line with the current economic development.

“As the head of the department, I see that this matter will benefit the workers whose salary is only RM1,200. Considering the current situation, that amount is small when compared to the current increase in the prices of goods,“ she told Bernama.

Echoing her sentiment is the state government administrative officer Nor Nuha Sultan, 37, who deemed the announcement as ‘good news’ and ‘much-awaited by the civil servants’.

“I agree with the Prime Minister’s proposal, civil servants’ salary is quite low and needs to be reviewed.

“To make ends meet, some of us, especially the support staff are doing online business especially now when the cost of living is high, so, it is necessary to revise the salary scheme,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Jempol District Officer Nawal Mohamed Amin described the announcement as the government's appreciation for the commitment of public servants and a motivation for them to work better and increase productivity.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government will review the public service salary scheme nationwide and the matter will be discussed at the Cabinet meeting next week.

The last review of the salary scheme was carried out in 2013. -Bernama