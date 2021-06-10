Salawat activity to be held at all PKRC every Friday — Nadma

PUTRAJAYA: All Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) in the country will hold a salawat activity every Friday at 7am starting tomorrow (June 11).

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said in a statement today the programme called ‘PKRC Berselawat’ is to pray for the well-being of the country and to spread the salutation on Prophet Muhammad among staff and patients at the centres.

“This spiritual replenishment programme is also expected to inspire and give strength to frontline personnel to continue their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” read the statement. — Bernama