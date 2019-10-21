Sale of ‘ghost smoke’ candy stopped

KUALA LUMPUR: Continued nationwide crackdowns on the sale of the controversial “ghost smoke” candy has resulted in the confection not being sold in the country anymore.

“We have taken several actions to safeguard our children from consuming the candy, namely operations to stop traders or vendors from selling the candy and cooperation with the health ministry in sharing information especially intelligence reports,“ Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumerism Minister Chong Chieng Jen (pix) told Dewan Rakyat during Question Time yesterday.

Chong was responding to Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) who asked the Domestic Trade and Consumerism Ministry to state the preventive measures taken to curb the sale of “ghost smoke” in the country especially to primary school students.

He added that checks by the Health Ministry did not find any forbidden ingredients in the controversial confection but the product simulates smoking and this could encourage children to take up the habit.

He said while the candy had been analysed by the health ministry and all of its ingredients were permitted for consumption, it was appalling how the cigarette-like item was being sold and marketed to school children.

The “ghost smoke” candy is consumed by sucking on a straw that resembles a cigarette to produce a smoke-like effect.