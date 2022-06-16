Sales assistant gets six years’ jail, whipping for sexually assaulting teenager

SEREMBAN: A sales assistant at a convenience store was sentenced to six years in jail with six strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today on two charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl two years ago.

Judge Datin Surita Budin meted out the sentence on Shukri Md Yasin, 36, after he pleaded guilty as soon as the charges against him were read out.

The court sentenced him to six years in jail and three strokes of the cane for each charge however ordered the jail term to be carried out concurrently from the date of arrest on June 20, 2020.

According to the first charge, he was accused of committing the offence against the 13-year-old victim at an unnumbered house in Kuala Klawang, Jelebu near here at about 2 am on June 19, 2020.

For the second charge, he was charged with repeating the same offence at the same location at 3 am on June 20, 2020.

Charges against him were framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides for imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and whipping if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Norshawani Ishak prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama