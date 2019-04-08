Sales exec claims trial to bribery charge over fake diploma

MALACCA: A sales executive was charged at the sessions court here today for allegedly receiving a RM500 bribe for a fake diploma from a private university without following the proper learning procedures.

C. Vijayakumar, 33, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin.

The accused is charged with corruptly soliciting the bribe for himself from Muhamad Amir Safwan Rusli as a pay-off for him to help the latter obtain a Diploma in Business Administration from a university under the name Mohd Amirul Hakim Rusdi, without having to go through the proper learning procedure.

Vijayakumar allegedly committed the offence at the Public Bank Berhad, Melaka branch, 931-934 Jalan Merdeka, Taman Melaka Raya here at 4.39pm, on Jan 19 last year and was charged under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ) Act 2009.

If convicted, the accused can be punished under Section 24 of the same act, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The judge then allowed the accused bail of RM3,000 in one surety and fixed tomorrow (April 9) for mention at the Shah Alam sessions court, Selangor.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutor, Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir and lawyer Syed Amirul Syed Edros represented the accused.

On Thursday (April 4) Vijayakumar and businessman Mark Aaron Pious, 34, each pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam sessions court to joint charges of soliciting and receiving bribes also related to fake certificates. — Bernama