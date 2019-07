KUALA LUMPUR: A sales executive thought it was easy money so she agreed to pose for photos of herself in the nude. However, she ended up RM1,650 poorer.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong told a press conference today that the 23-year-old woman received a friend request via WeChat recently from a person known as “Ting”.

Ting offered to pay for photographs of the victim and told her that they would be uploaded on a website in China. She was assured that Malaysians would not have access to the site.

The victim was offered RM35 for a frontal shot and RM80 for a rear shot.

Later, Ting offered the victim RM500 for a photo of her in the nude and another RM1,000 if she would send a video of herself, also without her clothes on.

Chong said the victim sent several photographs of herself as samples after which she was told that the money would be deposited into her bank account.

Instead of sending the money, Ting contacted the victim again to ask for a lewd video of herself which she refused.

Ting then threatened to share her earlier photos on social media unless she agreed to deposit RM800 into a specific bank account.

Chong said the victim deposited the money but later received an Instagram message asking for another RM350, which she also paid. Then a third message came with a demand for another RM500 which she did not pay.

This victim is probably one of the lucky ones. Chong said that in another case he also handled a woman paid RM80,000 before she had to borrow more from Ah Longs to meet additional demands from her blackmailers. She eventually killed herself.