Sales executive pleads not guilty to receiving gratification for fake degree

KUALA LUMPUR: A sales executive pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to corruptly receiving gratification as an inducement to obtain a bachelor’s degree from a private university without going through proper procedures.

C. Vijayakumar, 34, made the plea before judge Azura Alwi.

He was charged with receiving the gratification of RM11,000 from one Mohd Izham Mohd Hashim, 38, to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business administration under the name of Mohd Amzar Hashim from the university without the person going through the proper procedures.

The offence was allegedly committed in a blue Alza car in front of a shop at 3rd Miles Jalan Ipoh here at 4.22pm on April 15 last year.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir offered bail at RM15,000 and requested for the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Court to be heard jointly with another case.

Yesterday, Vijakumar was charged in the Shah Alam sessions court with two counts of soliciting and receiving bribes to obtain a bachelor’s degree from a private university under the name of the same person by not going through proper procedures last year.

Vijayakumar, represented by lawyer Badrul Munir Mohd Bukhari, requested for a low bail, saying that his client had a family and elderly parents to support.

Azura set bail at RM5,000 and allowed the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Court.

She fixed Feb 20 for mention at the Shah Alam Court. — Bernama