Sales manager claims trial to calling police ‘idiot’

PETALING JAYA: A woman who allegedly called a policeman an “idiot” during an Ops Covid-19 roadblock has been charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duty at the magistrate’s court, here today.

Sales manager Tong Poh Kim, 44, however, pleaded not guilty to both charges that were read out before magistrate Nurshahirah Abdul Salim.

For the first charge, Tong was accused with disrespecting policeman Corporal Izuan Hasim Nor Hamzah by calling him an “idiot” at 9.40am on March 31 at Jalan Persiaran Surian here, under Section 14 of the Minor Offenses Act 1955 which carries a maximum fine of RM100 if found guilty.

She was also charged with obstructing Izuan Hashim from discharging his official duty at the same place and time under Section 186 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine of RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed Tong bail of RM4,000 with one surety for both charges and set May 20 for re-mention. - Bernama