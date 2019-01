KUALA LUMPUR: A sales marketing personnel is concerned that her personal information could have been misused, following a telephone conversation with a man who claimed to be a police officer.

Teh Gaik Yong, who is from Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, said she received a call on the landline phone at her home here on Dec 31 from a man calling himself ‘Alexter Khor’ who claimed to be from the Pos Laju headquarters in Terengganu.

Khor said someone had used her Identification Card number to send a parcel to Sabah. The parcel was said to have contained a jacket and two of her original MyKads.

Teh replied that she didn’t send the parcel and was advised to lodge a police report. Khor said he would dispatch Teh’s call to a police station.

“My call was directed to a woman, who identified herself as Sarina. She questioned me about the parcel,” Teh said in a press conference held at the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department, here today.

“Sarina said the matter would be handled by a ‘Sergeant Yip’ and my call was patched to him.”

Teh said she sensed something was amiss during her lengthy phone call with Yip.

She lodged a police report on the same day. She related the incident to Datuk Seri Michael Chong as she had previously received a similar call several years ago.

Chong applauded her for not revealing any further information as there had been several cases where a similar modus operandi was used to scam the public.