Salesman charged with murder of motor spare parts company owner

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A salesman was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with murder of a motorcycle spare parts company owner, last week.

No plea was recorded from Hiew Kean Aun, 45, who only nodded he understood when the charge was read to him before sessions court judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin, who sat in as the magistrate.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction and is a non-bailable offence.

According to the charge, Hiew is alleged to have murdered Leow Choong Leong, 41, in front of a convenience store, Jalan Impian Ria, Taman Impian Ria, Alma here at 10.38pm, on March 2.

The court then fixed April 20 for mention pending the deceased’s post mortem report.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nazri Abdul Rahim appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Y. Anbananthan.

The media had earlier reported that a motorcycle spare parts company owner had died after being stabbed several times before being run over by a vehicle in Taman Impian Ria, Machang Bubok here. - Bernama