Salesman claims trial to drunk driving, causing factory operator’s death

KAJANG: A salesman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here, today, to a charge of drunk driving and causing the death of a factory operator on the Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS), on Friday.

Accused Hoi Yew Seng, 41, made the plea after the charge against him was read out by a court interpreter before Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain.

According to the charge, Hoi was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, causing the death of a factory operator, Nelzin Didal Mat Lazim, 44, who was riding a motorcycle, at kilometre 3.8 LEKAS, Hulu Langat, here, at 11.35am, on Nov 27.

The man was charged under Section 44 (1) (b) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333/87) which provides for a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of RM50,000 with the driving licence being disqualified for a period of 10 years.

Earlier, Hoi who was in the dock only bowed his head during the proceedings which started at about 10.30am.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairul Iqram Hairuddin appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Tan Teck Yew represented Hoi.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM12,000 with one surety with an additional condition that the accused must surrender his passport to the court until the disposal of the case.

Syahrul Sazly set Feb 4 next year for re-mention and document submission. — Bernama