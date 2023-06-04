Salesman claims trial to reckless driving, causing man’s death

BATU PAHAT: A salesman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court, here today, to a charge of reckless driving resulting in a man’s death in Parit Sulong, here last month.

Tan Min Chun, 32, is accused of committing the offence in Jalan Parit Jalil, Parit Sulong here at 3.30 pm on March 27 by driving a Mazda CX5 car recklessly and causing the death of Mohd Kamarul Shahril A.Samad, 43.

He is charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which if found guilty can be jailed for a maximum of 10 years and fined not more than RM50,000, in addition to being disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for five years.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Siti Khalijah Khalid proposed a bail of RM10,000 with one surety for the accused.

However, lawyer Tan Song Yan, representing Min Chun, applied for the bail to be reduced as Min Chun has to care for his wife and one-year-old child as well as his elderly mother.

Magistrate Siti Zubaidah Mahat then allowed bail of RM3,000 with one surety and fixed May 23 for case remention. - Bernama