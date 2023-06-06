Salesman cleaned out of half-a-million in Facebook scam

KUCHING: A man lost RM524,800 after falling to an investment scam in April.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the 33-year-old man, who is a salesman at a telecommunications company in Padawan District here, lodged a report on the case yesterday.

He said the victim had been attracted to the investment scheme offered through Facebook social media and got connected to the suspect.

“The suspect convinced the victim that a 20 per cent profit would be paid out from the value of the investment made and told the victim to deposit money into several accounts.

“Without a doubt, the salesman made 19 money transfer transactions totalling RM524,800 to seven different bank accounts between April 28 and June 5 this year.

The victim only realised he had been cheated when the suspect failed to contact him,” he said here today.

Mohd Azman advised the public to only invest on the right platform which is registered with Bank Negara Malaysia and the Malaysian Securities Commission. - Bernama