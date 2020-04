MERSING: A salesman was found dead this morning, believed to have been attacked by a wild elephant at KM51 Jalan Jemaluang-Kahang, here.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said police received information from the public about the discovery of the man’s body near his car at about 8.10am.

“Initial investigations revealed that the man was 52-years-old and originally from Selangor. His remains have been identified by his next-of-kin,“ he said in a statement today.

Cyril said the investigation also found the man had severe injuries to his chest and ribs as a result of the attack.

He said no criminal elements were detected as the man’s car and valuables were also found at the scene.

He said the incident has been classified as sudden death and further investigations were ongoing. - Bernama